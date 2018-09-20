What Will Muschamp wants from his running backs this Saturday at Vandy Sep 20, 2018 10:05 PM EDT Mike Gillespie, After rushing for just 54 yards against Georgia two weeks ago, USC football coach Will Muschamp outlined what he’s looking for from his running backs this Saturday at Vanderbilt. Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks Tags: Gamecocks ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Ticket refund plan announced for canceled Marshall... TV info, game times announced for this year’... Krzeczowski Earns National Player of the Week Hono... Gamecocks anxious to play after storm forced week ...