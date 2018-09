Sumter stays undefeated after 56-7 win over Bluffton

By: Kat Polowczyk

The Sumter Gamecocks took on the Bluffton Bobcats at home Friday night, scoring big with a 56-7 win.

The Gamecocks have outscored their opponents 165-60 so far this season and have yet to lose a game since the season started.

Bluffton has a chance to recover next week as they travel to Richmond Hill, while Sumter has their eyes on Lugoff-Elgin.