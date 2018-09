Cougars crush Hornets 46-6

By: Kat Polowczyk

Edisto took on Johnson Friday night at home and won big sending the Hornets home with a score of 46-6.

The Cougars are now 3-1 as they lead into their bye week and Johnson still only has one win this season but has the chance for redemption next week as they are set to take on the Columbia Capitals.