Going Greek! Greek Festival in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Everything is going Greek this weekend in Columbia.

The annual Greek Festival is underway in downtown Columbia.

You can taste the famous Greek food and listen to traditional Greek music.

On the menu… greek salad, gyros, and baklava.

The festival runs Saturday 10am-10pm and Sunday 12pm-8pm. It’s located off Sumter Street.

Columbia’s Greek Festival

1931 Sumter Street

Columbia, SC 29201