Looking to help flood victims? Want to volunteer? Here are some tips from SC officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you would like to help the victims of Hurricane Florence and those who are dealing with flood efforts, state officials do have some tips for you.

First, according to State officials, they recommend you consider volunteering with an organization active in disasters. SC EMD says, to find local volunteer opportunities, contact any of the South Carolina Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, find those at the link to SC EMD volunteer page https://www.scemd.org/recover/volunteer-and-donate/

SC EMD officials say, if you are not affiliated with a group and would like to volunteer, you can register at VolunteerSC.org. The site, maintained by the United Way Association of South Carolina, matches volunteers with appropriate opportunities to help once officials assess the storm damage, according to SC EMD’s web page.