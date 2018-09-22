Newberry readies for showdown with Carson-Newman

NEWBERRY – Newberry hosts its South Atlantic Conference opener Saturdayafternoon with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff against preseason SAC favorite Carson-Newman.

The Wolves have won three of the last four games against the Eagles and can clinch their most successful five-game stretch against Carson-Newman since 1960 with a win. Last year’s game resulted in a thrilling 25-21 victory at Burke-Tarr Stadium, with Markell Castle hauling in a 30-yard catch-and-run from Nick Jones for the winning score with 39.3 seconds remaining.

Newberry is seeking its second-ever three-game winning streak over Carson-Newman. The Wolves won five straight in the series from 1949-60 (no meetings from 1950-56) but has managed to win consecutive games over the Eagles just four times since. Newberry enters the game having won three of four over the Eagles for the first time since 1985-88.

Carson-Newman is on a two-game winning streak after a 10-point road loss to then-No. 2 West Florida to open the season. The Eagles defeated Wingate 31-14 Saturday night before a national audience on ESPN3.