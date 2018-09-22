SC Department of Revenue Offers Tax Relief for Victims of Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Revenue says it will offers tax relief for victims of Hurricane Florence.

According to the Revenue Deparment, they recognize that Hurricane Florence may have affected the ability of certain taxpayers to meet South Carolina’s tax filing deadlines.

The SCDOR says it will work with taxpayers on a case-by-case basis to waive any penalties assessed against a taxpayer who cannot meet state filing or payment requirements as a result of Hurricane Florence. This relief does not apply to current collection matters, including payments due during the relief period under any payment plan previously entered into with the SCDOR.

According to SC DOR: For state tax relief, taxpayers should first submit completed tax returns and/or payments. Upon filing, should affected taxpayers receive a notice with penalties due, they may then request a penalty waiver by one of the following:

Sign in and submit a request using our free tax portal, MyDORWAY For instructions, visit dor.sc.gov/disasterrelief

Complete Form C-530 (or write a letter including the same information requested on Form C-530 ) and submit to the SCDOR by:

Email to disastertaxrelief@dor.sc.gov Mail to South Carolina Department of Revenue, Disaster Tax Relief, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0802



Please note requests made through MyDORWAY will be processed faster than a form or letter that is mailed or emailed.