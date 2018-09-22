SC State hosts Norfolk State Saturday

ORANGEBURG, SC- The South Carolina State Bulldogs return to action after a bye week due to Hurricane Florence, the Bulldogs host the visiting Spartans of Norfolk State Saturday (Sept. 22nd) in what is officially a non-conference game. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

MEDIA COVERAGE

LIVE VIDEO: ESPN 3 (http://www.espn.com/watch/_/id/3435352/norfolk-state-vs-south-carolina-state-football)

RADIO: You can listen live on Kiss 103.1 WLXC- FM and 90.3 WSSB-FM (Internet: Kiss-1031.com) and Phone:1-641-552-5120

SERIES INFORMATION

• Record: SCSU leads 18-3 (1 NSU win vacated)

• Last Meeting: 11-12-16 (NSU 13-10)

• First Meeting: 12-11-76 (SCSU 26-10)

The Coaches

SC State’s Buddy Pough (SC State ’75) is in his 17th season as head coach at his alma mater and owns a 120-66 overall mark (94-33 MEAC). He is 10-3 against Norfolk State.

(Norfolk State’s Latrell Scott (Hampton ’96) is in his fourth season as Spartan head coach. He is 13-21 at Norfolk State and owns a 1-1 mark against SC State. Scott is in his 7th overall year as a head coach with a 38-31 record.

Players to Watch

SC State Offense:

#3 So., QB Tyrece Nick (6-16-1, 37.5 pct.) for 68 yds., 43 rushes, 144 yds., 1TD); #9 r-Jr. QB Dawann Ford (2-12-3 (16.7 pct.) for 43 yds.; #18 r-So. RB Datron James (23 rushes, 79 yds.); #1 Jr. WR De’Montrez Burroughs (2 recpts, 40 yds); #16 r-Fr. Will Vereen (2 rcpts., 33 yds.,); #58 r-Sr. OT Malik Mickle); #56 Sr., OG Robbie Stephenson ; #17 r-Sr P Jerome Pettiway (11-461, 41.9 Avg).

SC State Defense:

#45 Jr. LB Lane Jones ( (6T, 8A, 1INT); #12 r-Fr. FS Jaylen Evans (10t, 4A, 2TFL); #33 Grad SS Chris Adams (8T, 4A, 1INT); #30 r-Sr. CB Alex Brown (6T, 3A, 1INT) #98 Sr. DE Bruce Johnson (6T, 2A)

Norfolk State Offense:

#8 So. QB Juwan Carter (15-27-0, 55.6 pct.) for 185 yds., 1TD); #15 r-Jr. WR Chuma Awanna (5 rcpts, 82 yds., 1 TD); 311 So. WR Isaiah Winstead (4 rcpts, 55 yds); #30 r-Jr. RB Aaron Savage (29 rushes, 123yds., 1TD); #60 Sr. C Wes Jones; #65 So. RG Jalen Powell).

Norfolk State Defense

#3 Sr. ILB Quintrell Chung (3T, 9A); #9 r-Jr. LB Nigel Chavis (4T, 8A, 1TFL, 1Sack); 324 Jr. ILB Dale Craig (2T, 9A, 2TFL, 1Sack); #22 r-Jr. FS Nhyre’ Quinerly (4T, 2A, 1TFL, 2INTS