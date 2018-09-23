4 suspects wanted for Armed Robbery in Richland County

Alexis Frazier,

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying four suspects wanted for Armed Robbery.

The incident happened at 12:30am on Friday at the Exxon gas station on Blythewood Road.

Deputies say four suspects entered the gas station and robbed the business at gun point. One of the suspects shot his gun into the ceiling of the business during the robbery.

Deputies say the suspects took money from the cash register and robbed two customers who were inside the gas station at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Share

Related

Travel still dangerous amid flooding in parts of C...
Rihanna: Grammy-winning artist, entrepreneur and n...
SC Farmers and crops reeling from Florence
Columbia Mayor to host Block Party

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android