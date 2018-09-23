4 suspects wanted for Armed Robbery in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying four suspects wanted for Armed Robbery.

The incident happened at 12:30am on Friday at the Exxon gas station on Blythewood Road.

Deputies say four suspects entered the gas station and robbed the business at gun point. One of the suspects shot his gun into the ceiling of the business during the robbery.

Deputies say the suspects took money from the cash register and robbed two customers who were inside the gas station at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.