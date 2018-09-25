Columbia Police looking for man wanted on fraud charges

Kenneil Mitchell,

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police need your help to find a man accused of auto break-in and credit card fraud.

Authorities say the suspect is accused of breaking into a car & swiping a credit card to rack up fraudulent charges.

Police say the snapshots are from the Palmetto Citizens ATM on Garners Ferry Rd.

He was last seen driving the car in the surveillance pictures below.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Tags: ,
