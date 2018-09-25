Florence Close Up: 1-95 in NC Re-opens, towns in SC under water

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia news continues to track the impact of Hurricane Florence. Long after the storm made landfall, flooding became the major emergency in South Carolina and North Carolina.

Some good news, Interstate 95, in North Carolina, has reopened after sections of it were shut down due to flooding from Hurricane Florence.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that the interstate is now open to all traffic, after floodwaters receded quicker than projected.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has completed the necessary inspections and repairs in order to reopen the highway.

South Carolina National Guard officials say parts of the town of Nichols remains under water.

As flood waters continue to rise in parts of the coast, in some areas police and emergency officials are strengthening security to make sure no one drives around barricades.

Officials say the danger is still present due to flood waters rising on the rivers, Little Pee Dee , Waccamaw and Pee Dee.