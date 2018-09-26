Clemson baseball releases 2019 schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2019 Tiger baseball schedule features 33 home games, two games at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C., and single games at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia, S.C., and BB&T Park in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson’s 56-game schedule begins February 15 at 4 p.m., with the first of three games against South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Eighteen of the Tigers’ first 21 games are at home, then 20 of the next 32 games are away from home before closing the regular season with a home series against Wake Forest. All game times for the 2019 season are subject to change.

Season tickets, including season-ticket renewals and new orders, are on sale for as low as $180 on ClemsonTigers.com. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-CLEMSON or log on to ClemsonTigers.com.

The Tigers’ five ACC home series are against North Carolina, Notre Dame, Louisville, Duke and Wake Forest, while Clemson’s ACC road series are at Boston College, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Georgia Tech and NC State. The Tigers do not play Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh and Virginia during the regular season.

Clemson opens the season with a 10-game homestand. After playing South Alabama for the first time since 2002 and Charlotte and Tennessee Tech at home for midweek contests, the Tigers host Virginia Military in a three-game series. The two teams have only met once, a 2-0 Clemson home win in 1916. The homestand concludes with a midweek game against East Tennessee State and a Friday night game against South Carolina on March 1.

The Tigers and Gamecocks square off twice more, on March 2 at Fluor Field and March 3 in Columbia. The two rivals have met 318 times.

After returning to Fluor Field to play Furman in a midweek game, the Tigers open ACC play with a three-game home series against North Carolina. Clemson remains at home to host Coastal Carolina in a midweek contest before Notre Dame comes to Tigertown from March 15-17.

The Tigers face College of Charleston twice in midweek games on March 19,20, the first at Clemson and the second at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia. The Tigers stay on the road to play at Boston College, Charlotte (BB&T Park) and Virginia Tech before returning home to play Georgia on April 2.

A Louisville home series and midweek home games against Charleston Southern and Furman precede Clemson’s series at Florida State from April 12-14 and a contest at Georgia.

The Tigers then host Duke for a weekend series and Winthrop on April 23 before traveling to Atlanta, Ga., for a series at Georgia Tech.

After five days off for final exams, the Tigers play a home-and-home series against Gardner-Webb on May 4,5 before hosting The Citadel.

Clemson concludes the regular season with a series at NC State and game at Coastal Carolina as well as a home series against Wake Forest.

Twelve teams participate in the ACC Tournament at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park from May 21-26. The format, in its third year, features four pools with three teams in each pool. Pool play takes place on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with three games per day. Each pool plays a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals take place on Saturday, followed by the championship game on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Clemson announced it will play two scrimmages against outside competition in the fall. The Tigers travel to SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C., on Oct. 13 to play Georgia Southern at 1 p.m. Then on Oct. 27, Clemson hosts Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 1 p.m. Admission is free to the Coastal Carolina scrimmage.