Former Gamecock Wil Crowe earns another minor league award

The Washington Nationals named infielder Carter Kieboom their 2018 Minor League Player of the Year, left-handed pitcher Ben Braymerand right-handed pitcher and former Gamecock Wil Crowe their 2018 co-Minor League Pitchers of the Year and infielder Jake Noll the winner of the sixth-annual “Bob Boone Award.”

These players will be honored in a ceremony during 2019 Spring Training.

Crowe, 24, went 11–5 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) between three levels of Washington’s Minor League system. His 11 wins were tied for the most among Nationals farmhands, while his 3.40 ERA ranked fourth among full-season Nationals Minor Leaguers. He finished the season ranked as the №5 prospect in Washington’s Minor League system according to MLBPipeline.com.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound right-hander began the season 11–0 with a 2.60 ERA through his first 17 games (16 starts) between Single-A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg. He was named a Carolina League mid-season All-Star before being promoted to Harrisburg on Aug. 7. Following the season, he was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Year for the entire 2018 season.

Crowe was selected in the second round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Carolina. He was signed by Nationals scout Paul Faulk.