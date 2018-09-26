Georgetown County residents eligible for FEMA aid

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Governor’s office announced that, at the request of Governor Henry McMaster, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has amended its disaster declaration for Hurricane Florence to make residents in Georgetown County eligible to apply for the Individual Assistance program.

Residents in Chesterfield, Dillon, Horry, Marion, and Marlboro counties were previously made eligible to apply for aid through FEMA, say officials.

Information from the Governor’s office:

Survivors who sustained losses in the designated counties can apply for federal assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Assistance can include money for temporary rental assistance and essential home repairs for primary homes, low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help survivors recover from the effects of the disaster.

Disaster assistance applicants who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.