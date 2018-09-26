Hundreds of animals left in rough conditions following Florence

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Among the victims of Hurricane Florence, hundred of stranded animals suffered through the storm.

Some survived, some did not, Luke Notestine reports.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, News
Tags:
Share

Related

A grassroots relief effort starts up in Charleston
A look at the Flooding in Nichols and Mullins, ABC...
Florence Close Up: 1-95 in NC Re-opens, towns in S...
Parts of SC still flooding as Pee Dee water crests

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android