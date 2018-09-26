New CDC report suggests puppy lovers should cuddle with caution

ABC News/WOLO — The CDC has just released information on what has been causing more than 100 people to fall ill…puppies.

People from 18 states have become sick from an antibiotic resistant bacteria that’s been contracted

after picking up puppies from six different pet store chains across the Country.

The bacteria can trigger diarrhea, stomach pains and fever. What do health experts say is the cure?

Caution, common sense and cleanliness. Officials say taking a few extra precautions can help reduce your chances of becoming infected.