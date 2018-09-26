Richland School District One Announces Hurricane Make Up Days

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One has announced student make up days for Hurricane Florence. The schools were closed September 11-14 by order of the governor.

According to district officials, at a September 25th meeting, the Richland One Board of School Commissioners

approved October 12, December 21 and March 8 as makeup days.

Each makeup day will be a half day for students and a full day for staff.

The Board also approved a request from the district’s administrative team to waive the fourth missed day, say officials.

District officials say October 12 was designated as a student holiday/district professional development day; December 21 would have been the first day of Winter Break; and March 8 would have been a holiday for students and staff.

