DHEC to deploy mobile care unit to SC flood stricken areas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health says it will roll out its WIC mobile clinic to help residents in areas recovering from the flood.

DHEC officials say the mobile care van will travel to the Cheraw and Marion areas later this week to offer Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis (Tdap) and flu shots to adults as well as WIC nutrition services for eligible women and children.

DHEC is offering these services to provide assistance for those who can’t get to local health departments due to recent flooding from Hurricane Florence, say officials.

The mobile unit will be available these times and locations:

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at Chesterfield County DSS (203 Commerce Dr., Cheraw)

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at the CD Joyner Auditorium (161 Elizabeth St., Marion)

Services provided will be limited to adult immunizations and WIC nutrition services.