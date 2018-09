Gamecocks release uniform combo for Kentucky game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC unveiled its uniform combo for Saturday’s night’s game against No. 17 Kentucky in Lexington.

The Gamecocks will go with the garnet bottoms, white tops, garnet letters and numerals, and the white, Block C helmets.

The Gamecocks head to Kentucky, trying to end a four-game losing streak to the Wildcats. USC has never lost five-straight to Kentucky.