Hitting the streets with New Comet Bus Routes through Bull Street Development

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you use the COMET bus to get around downtown Columbia, now you have a new route.

Wednesday the Comet cut the ribbon on Route 22.

The route takes passengers through the Colony apartments, the Bull street development, Five points, and Rosewood.

Comet officials say the route will give residents better access to grocery stores and Palmetto Health Richland. According to Comet officials, the service provides more than two point eight million passenger trips a year.