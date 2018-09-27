New bill helps children with dyslexia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A bill that requires schools across the state to screen children from kindergarten through second grade to look for signs of dyslexia was signed by Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday.

Along with screenings, the state will provide teachers with training professionals to go over screening tests and provide support to further aid those families of students diagnosed with dyslexia.

Many people grow up dealing with dyslexia, and early detection is said to be the key to overcoming the disorder.

Decoding Dyslexia, a parent led advocacy group, believes this bill is a big step forward in bringing awareness and aid to dyslexia. The organization plans to advocate and bring awareness to dyslexia.