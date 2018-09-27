Will Muschamp sets timeline for star Gamecock defensive lineman’s return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp updated the status of star defensive lineman DJ Wonnum Thursday night on the coach’s call-in show.

Muschamp says he expects Wonnum back after the bye week Oct. 20.

Wonnum damaged a ligament in his ankle in the season-opener against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 1, and has missed Carolina’s games against Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The timeline puts Wonnum back for the Gamecocks’ matchup with Tennessee on Oct. 27, but that means the defensive lineman will miss USC’s next three games: Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks face No. 17 Kentucky Saturday at 7:30 p.m.