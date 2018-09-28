Colts release former Gamecock linebacker

Mike Gillespie,

INDIANAPOLIS (WOLO) — Former Gamecock linebacker Skai Moore was released by the Indianapolis Colts Friday.

Moore was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. He played in three games (one start) this season and made two tackles.

Moore started 37-of-50 career games at South Carolina and totaled 353 tackles (213 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 20 passes defensed, 14 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags:
Share

Related

Staley, Wilson lead U.S. into FIBA World Cup semif...
Gamecocks move game time for Saturday baseball scr...
Gamecocks release uniform combo for Kentucky game
Dates for Palmetto Baseball Series released

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android