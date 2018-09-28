Colts release former Gamecock linebacker

INDIANAPOLIS (WOLO) — Former Gamecock linebacker Skai Moore was released by the Indianapolis Colts Friday.

Moore was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. He played in three games (one start) this season and made two tackles.

Moore started 37-of-50 career games at South Carolina and totaled 353 tackles (213 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 20 passes defensed, 14 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.