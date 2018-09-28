Enter to WIN a VIP Trip to the 52nd CMA Awards

Enter between October 1 and October 15, 2018 for your chance to win!

Dates: October 1st – October 15th, 2018

WOLO-TV (Columbia Television Broadcasters, Inc. (from here on, “the station”) is holding a promotional contest in association with

Vista Smiles “the sponsor”.

The contest will be open at

(from here on, the “station’s website”) from October 1st, 2018 9:00am EST until 11:59pm EST October 15th, 2018.

The contest is open to all residents 18 years of age and older living within the Columbia DMA (designated market area) where the station is available.

To enter, contestants must enter the 52nd CMA Awards Contest along with their personal contact online via the contest page,

. The contest will be in effect from Monday, October 1st, 2018 9:00am EST until Monday, October 15th, 2018 at 11:59pm EST. One winner will be selected Tuesday, October 16th at 9:00am EST, at random. Any submissions provided to the station’s website for this contest will be subject to all rules provided in the Privacy Policy, available at

. All instructions on submitting for the contest are provided on the station’s website.

One winner will be selected at random on Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 at 9:00am EST. One winner will be notified via email and phone within 48 hours of selection. One winner will receive a prize package for two including: round trip airfare tickets to Nashville, Tennessee, 52nd CMA Awards Tickets in the lower level, 2 nights hotel accommodations at Gaylord Opryland Resort (11/13-11/15, with daily resort access and complimentary breakfast included), airport meet and greet by a Gaylord Representative and round trip ground transportation to and from the airport, tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, round trip awards show shuttle transportation, and a commemorative CMA Awards gift bag with collectibles autographed by a country music artist . Value of total prize package: $2,763.

One winner will be chosen at random.

The station and its sponsors are not responsible for any entries which are lost, late, damaged, misdirected, failure of transmission, power failure, technical problems, or otherwise made unusable through electronic or Internet communication.

Employees of the station or the sponsor, their advertising agencies, their affiliates, representatives, and their families are ineligible to enter/win any contest stated on or provided by the station.

The prize must be given away within the Columbia DMA. Recipients must prove their likeness in person at the station’s business office at 5807 Shakespeare Road, Columbia, SC 29223 during regular office hours. The prize may only be claimed upon proper documentation of identification through photo I.D.

The winner must provide ABC Columbia with his or her social security number, complete a W-9, and must sign an Affidavit of Eligibility and a Release and Waiver from all liability against the station, its sponsors, employees, and affiliated companies for any injury or loss which may occur from the contestant’s participation in the contest or from use of any prize which is awarded. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the prize.

Additions or deletions to these rules are subject to the discretion of the station and may be enacted without notice at any time.

By participating in a contest, winner(s) consent to the use of his or her name, and/or likeness, and/or voice for promotion, and/or advertising purposes in connection with the contest, the station, and its sponsors, without additional compensation.

Winners are responsible for all taxes incurred on all prizes awarded. Prizes are non-transferrable, and no substitutions may be made by the winner. Prizes not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and not awarded.

Copies of the official rules for any contest are available for public review on abccolumbia.com and at the station and may be reviewed during regular office hours at the station’s business office or may be requested by mail by forwarding a self-addressed stamped envelope to 5807 Shakespeare Road, Columbia, SC 29223.

The decision of the station with regard to all matters relating to this contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. This contest is void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law and is subject to all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations.

Odds of winning are dependent on the number of entries.

Winners will be notified by phone or e-mail no later than Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 at 11am EST.