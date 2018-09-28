Gamecocks move game time for Saturday baseball scrimmage

COLUMBIA – Due to potential severe weather heading into Columbia Saturday afternoon, the fall scrimmage between South Carolina and North Carolina State will now start at noon at Founders Park. All scrimmages are free and open to the public.

This is the first year the NCAA is allowing Division I baseball team to play two fall scrimmages against outside competition without counting against the 56-game spring schedule. The Gamecocks will visit Georgia Tech next Saturday (Oct. 6) at 1 p.m. in Atlanta.

North Carolina State is coming off a 42-18 season and a Raleigh Regional host in 2018. The Wolfpack return three of its top five hitters from last season, including catcher Patrick Bailey, who hit .321 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI as a freshman. Evan Edwards and Will Wilson each had 15 home runs for N.C. State, who had a 13-5 road record last season. On the mound, Reid Johnston returns after going 7-1 with a 3.06 ERA and four saves, while Kent Klyman comes back after notching eight wins and 67 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched.

Fans are encouraged to park in the Foundation lot (centerfield grass lot off Blossom St.) and enter through either Gates 1, 2 or 3. The clear bag policy will be in effect and concessions will be offered at Founders Park. Live stats will be available for the scrimmage for fans who cannot attend on Saturday. There will be no live video stream for the game.

South Carolina will have an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday (Sept. 28) at 4 p.m. before hosting N.C. State. That scrimmage also is free and open to the public.