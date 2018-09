Lexington Upsets White Knoll 42-21

By: Kat Polowczyk

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The White Knoll Timberwolves celebrated their Homecoming Game Friday night but it was really the Lexington Wildcats that had reason to celebrate after crushing the T-wolves 42-21.

Lexington had lost their last two games, and this was White Knoll’s first loss since their season opener.

Lexington will host Dutch Fork next week, while White Knoll will travel to Chapin.