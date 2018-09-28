Richland County Sheriff says Village at Sandhill will hire deputies to work security

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There will be a greater law enforcement presence at the Village at Sandhill.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the shopping center has agreed to hire Richland County deputies to work security.

The deputies say they’ll be on hand to enforce the mall’s curfew, which requires any child, sixteen years old and under, to be accompanied by an adult after six in the evening on Friday and Saturday nights.

The curfew and security presence begins Friday, September 28.