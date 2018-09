‘Tent America’ brings worship to State House grounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today at the State House “Tent America” is preaching love and harmony through music.

It’s a fellowship which hopes to bring citizens of South Carolina together to worship.

“Awaken the Dawn” is a grassroots organization taking part in the event.

Tents are set up in all 50 states with one common goal.

Tent America, “Awaken the Dawn” will continue worshiping for 36 hours straight until 11pm Saturday.