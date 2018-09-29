2018 Walk against Domestic Violence to be held in City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 12th annual Mayor‘s Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

It will be held along the City of Columbia’s Vista Greenway Extension in Finlay Park.

According to city officials, October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for the 12th year, Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Isaac Devine and the City of Columbia will raise awareness of the abuse and violence that is taking place in our community. The walk features an Information Fair at 8:30 a.m. The Purple Rally begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk steps off at 10 a.m.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/12th-mayors-walk-against-domestic-violence-tickets-38509243183