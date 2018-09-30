Columbia Police heading to SC Coast to help with flood relief

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The Columbia Police Department has deployed a team of 6 officers to help people in need following Florence.

The officers will be gone for 7 days to Aynor in Horry County. While there, the teams will assist with various hurricane Florence flood relief efforts.

CPD is one of the many law enforcement agencies across the country helping in the aftermath of Florence. The department will report to Aynor high school to receive their assignments.