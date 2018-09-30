Dawn Staley leads Americans to third-straight FIBA World Cup title

TENERIFE, Spain – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley led the United States to the 2018 FIBA World Cup title with a 73-56 win over Australia on Sunday, marking the third-straight title for the Americans but the first for Staley as the team’s head coach. Gamecock alumna A’ja Wilson was one of five U.S. players to average double-figure points in the tournament, finishing with a 10.0 scoring average in just 14.8 minutes per game.

In a recurring pattern for the tournament, the Americans used a dominant third quarter to create separation from their opponent. After getting off to a quick 10-0 start, the U.S. saw Australia rally late in the first half to close within eight points, 35-27, by halftime.

The third quarter went firmly to the U.S., which out-scored Australia 26-11 in the period. Defensively, the Americans locked down, holding Australia scoreless for the first 5:02 of the quarter. With a comfortable 61-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Staley saw all 12 players on her roster enter the game and score over the final 10 minutes.

Since the 1996 Olympic Games, the USA Basketball Women’s National Team program has posted a 100-1 slate in major international competitions, winning six consecutive Olympic gold medals, five FIBA World Cup golds, one FIBA World Cup bronze and one FIBA Americas Cup gold medal. Staley played or coached in all but two of those competitions.

In addition to Staley and Wilson, two other Gamecocks were part of the U.S. team’s march to victory. South Carolina associate head coach Lisa Boyer served as a court coach for the U.S., while video coordinator Hudson Jacobs served in the same role for the Americans.