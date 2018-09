Man dead after being shot multiple times in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUTNY, SC (WOLO)- A man is dead after being shot multiple times Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body in front of a home in the 100 block of Beatty Downs Road.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richland County Sheriff’s department is investigating this incident.