Columbia residential care closed after owner charged with death of elderly man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The owner of a Midlands residential care facility is now facing charges after the death of a patient.

Betty Miles,75, turned herself in Tuesday after being charged by Richland County Sheriff’s department with neglect of a vulnerable adult. These charges are in connection to the death of Henry Harmon on June 27, 2018 at Miles Residential on Koon Store Road. Miles was previously charged with four counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult on July 3, 2018.

An incident report says two people housed at the facility have not been receiving appropriate medical administration.

The current owner and associates are unlicensed due to DHECc revoking their licenses in 2016.

Reports show two other adults under miles car were severely underweight and physicians were concerned about the well being of other patients.