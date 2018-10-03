Dabo Swinney makes list of top-10 highest-paid college football coaches

USA Today’s annual Top Paid College Football Coaches List came out Wednesday, and to no one’s surprise, Alabama coach Nick Saban makes the top of the list, earning over $8 million in 2018.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ranks seventh on the list, making a little over $6.5 million in 2018. He also has the third-largest buyout on his contract ($35,000,000). Dabo and Clemson are going for its fourth-straight 6-0 start when the fourth-ranked Tigers head to Wake Forest Saturday to take on the Demon Deacons.

USC coach Will Muschamp is just outside the top 20 at #21, earning $4.2 million in 2018. Muschamp is 17-13 in his third season at South Carolina.