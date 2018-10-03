Former Gamecock Hayden Hurst set to make NFL debut

Mike Gillespie,

BALTIMORE, MD (WOLO) — Gamecock great Hayden Hurst will make his NFL regular season debut Sunday when the Ravens face the Cleveland Browns.

Hurst hasn’t played in a game this season for the Ravens after having surgery on his foot to repair a stress fracture in late August, but now the former first round pick says he should be ready this week.

“I’d imagine that I’d go,” Hurst told reporters Wednesday. “I’m a full-go in practice today. I’m healthy, and I’m excited to get back out there.”

Hurst added he doesn’t feel hesitant about his foot: “Once I get out there, I’m going to let it rip.”

The Ravens face the Browns in Cleveland Sunday at 1 p.m.

