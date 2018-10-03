Gamecocks schedule date with Charleston Southern in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The Gamecock baseball team will play Charleston Southern at SRP Park, home of the South Atlantic League’s Augusta GreenJackets, on Tuesday, April 23 at 7:05 p.m., it was announced by the organization this afternoon (Wednesday, October 3).

The Gamecocks will play at SRP Park, which is located in North Augusta, S.C., for the first time after the venue was opened in April of 2018. The stadium was named 2018 Ballpark of the Year by both Ballpark Digest and BaseballParks.com while seating 4,782 fans.

“We are excited to play in a great stadium in front of our fans in the CSRA.” Head coach Mark Kingston said. “This gives our supporters in the CSRA a great opportunity to see the Gamecocks in their back yard as well as gives our players another first-class venue to play in. We look forward to heading to SRP Park in April.”

The game in North Augusta will add to the number of professional parks the Gamecocks play in. Last season, Carolina played in BB&T Ballpark (home of the Charlotte Knights), Fluor Field (home of the Greenville Drive), Joe Riley Park (home of the Charleston Riverdogs) and Spirit Communications Park (home of the Columbia Fireflies). Carolina will play Clemson at Fluor Field in 2019 and 2021 and Spirit Communications Park in 2020 and 2022.

“Our commitment is to make sure SRP Park is the premier baseball venue in the bi-state area,” stated Jeff Eiseman, President and Partner, Augusta GreenJackets. “We look forward to welcoming Carolina to their first game at SRP Park as we look to make this an annual tradition here in the CSRA.”

More information on ticket pricing, parking and on-sale dates will be released at a later date. The full 2019 South Carolina baseball schedule will be released in the next couple of weeks.