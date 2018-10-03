Governor McMaster reacts to USC President Pastides Retirement Announcement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After 10 years of serving as president of the University of South Carolina, Harris Pastides is stepping down. Pastides made the announcement Wednesday at his annual ‘State of the University’ address.

Shortly afterwards, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster responded in a tweet : Gov. Henry McMaster

@henrymcmaster

“Under Harris Pastides’ leadership, the University of South Carolina has achieved 217 years worth of “firsts” in just one decade. It has been an era of unparalleled success.”

“His enthusiasm is infectious, his vision bright and bold, his passion and energy transformative, and his heart as big as the horseshoe. Carolina stands taller than ever on the national and worldwide stage because of Harris Pastides.”