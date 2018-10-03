Mizzou QB says he won’t drink water bottles thrown on field Saturday

Mike Gillespie,

Click the video to watch Missouri QB Drew Lock’s comments before the Mizzou/USC football game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

VIDEO COURTESY: KMIZ

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Gamecocks schedule date with Charleston Southern i...
Muschamp addresses mistakes vs. UK, what to improv...
Start time announced for Texas A&M – US...
Whit Merrifield finishes MLB season as hits, steal...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android