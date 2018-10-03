Suspect in custody after multiple officers shot in Florence SC

Florence, S.C. (WPDE/WOLO) — UPDATE: Suspect in custody after active shooter incident involving three deputies and two officers. 

According to Florence County Emergency Management, the active shooting is over and they have a suspect in custody.

Officials are still requesting that people stay away from the scene of the incident while they are conducting an investigation.

There is still no word on the condition of the injured deputies or officers.

Three Florence County deputies and two Florence city officers were shot in an incident in the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

No word on their condition.

That is all the information officials have given us.


West Florence High School posted on Facebook that they went into lockdown when they learned of the active shooter situation. Athletic teams were brought inside.

We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to get more information.

