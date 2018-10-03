University of South Carolina President Pastides to deliver annual ‘State of University’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides is set to deliver his annual address on the ‘State of the University’ Wednesday morning.

According to university officials, President Pastides will discuss his 10 years as President of USC, he will also talk about growth, increasing research funding and improving access for all South Carolinians.

The USC marching band, the Mighty Sound of the Southeast, will also perform at the event.

The address is set for 10am at the Horseshoe.