Continuing Coverage: Florence Officer Shootings
FLORENCE, SC (WOLO)– Authorities are set to hold a news conference Thursday to update the investigation into the shooting death of one Florence Police officer and the shooting of 6 other officers.
Officials have identified the suspect accused of killing 52-year-old Officer Terrence Carraway during a violent standoff in Florence.
ABC Columbia news has learned 74-year-old Fred Hopkins is in custody.
Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that the flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until further notice as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the “terrible act of violence perpetrated on law enforcement officers in Florence, South Carolina and as a tribute to the officers’ selfless service and sacrifice and incredible bravery in the line of duty. Governor McMaster requests that flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be
flown at half-staff for this purpose.”
Today, I have ordered that flags across South Carolina will be lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect for the law enforcement officers who were senselessly shot in Florence yesterday. Please, take this opportunity to reflect on what their sacrifice means to you. #SCStrong
— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 4, 2018
The Florence Police Department is mourning the loss of Terrence Carraway. Carraway was killed during the multi-hour standoff involving a wanted suspect.
Florence, S.C. (WOLO) — Seven law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday night in Florence County, SC.
Officials confirmed Wednesday night that one of the officers died from his injuries. The officer has been identified as Terrence Carraway, who had just received his 30-year service pin from the department.
According to Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, three of the injured officers were county deputies and four were Florence city police officers. Three officers and three deputies are at two different hospitals recovering.
The shooting happened in a subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road, north of Interstate 20 and west of Interstate 95.
According to officials, two officers arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. attempting to serve a search warrant to a residence at Village Place. The officers were unaware of the firepower the suspect had, according to Nunn.
Just spoke with a resident of Vintage Place where the shooting occurred. He can’t get home to his wife and granddaughter because the area is being blocked off by law enforcement. He tells me this is typically a quiet neighborhood. #FlorenceShooting @abc_columbia