Continuing Coverage: Florence Officer Shootings

FLORENCE, SC (WOLO)– Authorities are set to hold a news conference Thursday to update the investigation into the shooting death of one Florence Police officer and the shooting of 6 other officers.

Officials have identified the suspect accused of killing 52-year-old Officer Terrence Carraway during a violent standoff in Florence.

ABC Columbia news has learned 74-year-old Fred Hopkins is in custody.

Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that the flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until further notice as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the “terrible act of violence perpetrated on law enforcement officers in Florence, South Carolina and as a tribute to the officers’ selfless service and sacrifice and incredible bravery in the line of duty. Governor McMaster requests that flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be

flown at half-staff for this purpose.”

The Florence Police Department is mourning the loss of Terrence Carraway. Carraway was killed during the multi-hour standoff involving a wanted suspect.