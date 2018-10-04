Gamecocks hold first official fall practice with noticeable void on roster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks — coming off another extremely successful season, which ended at the hands of UConn in the Elite 8 of last year’s NCAA Tournament — opened fall practice Thursday at Carolina Coliseum, but there was a noticeable difference in the roster.

For the first time since 2014, the Gamecocks practiced without A’ja Wilson on the court.

The Heathwood Hall grad and three-time SEC Player of the Year has moved on from the Gamecocks, after being drafted by the Los Vegas Aces earlier in the year, but her legacy still stands tall, just like her 6’5 frame.

“It was a rude awakening this summer (practicing without A’ja),” said Dawn Staley after Thursday’s first practice. “We got a feel for what that looks like, but it’s not so bad right now.”

Dawn said that with a big smile on her face, since it’s only practice the Gamecocks really need to worry about right now, but November is right around the corner, and USC will have to find way to make up for Wilson’s absence.

“You got players who will step up. A’ja did all she could do on the collegiate level, but she needed to spread her wings and fly,” said Staley. “Here, some of our players need to open up their wings and see if they can fly.”

Wilson, who left the Gamecocks as the all-time leading scorer in USC women’s basketball history, will apparently be at practice with the Gamecocks Friday, but it will only be from the sidelines.

“It’s a big difference, because you know her personality’s huge, but everybody picks up the slack and everything,” said guard Ty Harris. “I think not having her here is big, but she also checks up on us, so it’s alright.”

The Gamecocks open the season on the road at Alabama State November 11.