Muschamp announces injury status of quarterback Jake Bentley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp updated the status of quarterback Jake Bentley on his call-in show Thursday night.

Muschamp says Bentley, who suffered a knee injury at Kentucky last Saturday night, will be a game-time decision this Saturday against Missouri at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Bentley moved around a little, but has been limited at practice this week.

If he can’t go Saturday, Michael Scarnecchia will suit up at quarterback. He’s played in two games this year, completing 7-12 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown.

