Irmo Police Chase, Suspects in Custody

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– Irmo Police say two suspects are in custody after an early morning chase Friday.

Irmo police say around 4am officers tried to pull over a U-Haul box truck on Lake Murray Boulevard after officers noticed it did not have headlights on.

Officials say the officers pursued the vehicle for more than 30 minutes, when it finally stopped on Mellowood Drive in Columbia, say Irmo Police.

The two suspects were taken into custody. Police say they have been identified as Barbara Brisbon and Vincent Reese.

According to authorities, the suspects had just shoplifted more than $200 in items from CVS.

The incident is still under investigation.

