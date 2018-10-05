Jake Bentley not expected to start versus Missouri Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to two sources close to the Gamecock football program, quarterback Jake Bentley is not expected to start against Missouri Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Backup Michael Scarnecchia will get his first start Saturday in place of Bentley.

This marks the first time since the 2016 season the Gamecocks will have a new starter at quarterback.

Bentley was injured in the second half against Kentucky on a quarterback keeper to the far sideline. He played in to the fourth quarter, but was limited with a lower body injury, later determined to be a knee injury.

Sources say Bentley has been limited in practice this week and still can’t plant his foot without pain in his knee.

Another source close to the football program told ABC Columbia earlier in the week the third-year starter “Didn’t look good” and it would be “surprising” if Bentley got the start Saturday.

Scarnecchia will now get his first start as a Gamecock. He’s 7-12 this season, throwing for 89 yards and a touchdown. That TD came against Coastal in the season-opener.

“I think Mike throws the ball extremely well,” said Will Muschamp Tuesday. “He just hasn’t been exposed to that many opportunities. Against Coastal, when he came in he did extremely well, that deep ball to (Randrecous Davis) was an outstanding throw. He did some nice things Saturday night, so we’ve got confidence in Mike as far as administering our offense.”

The Gamecocks kick off against Missouri Saturday at noon.