Public Viewing for Fallen Florence Officer set for Monday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Family, friends and the public will say goodbye to Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released information about the public viewing. It will take place on Monday, October 8 from 9am-11am at 300 West Radio Drive.
A memorial service will follow at the Florence Center at Noon.
Florence, S.C. (WOLO) — Seven law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday night in Florence County, SC.
Officials confirmed Wednesday night that one of the officers died from his injuries. The officer has been identified as Terrence Carraway, who had just received his 30-year service pin from the department.