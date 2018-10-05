Public Viewing for Fallen Florence Officer set for Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Family, friends and the public will say goodbye to Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released information about the public viewing. It will take place on Monday, October 8 from 9am-11am at 300 West Radio Drive.

A memorial service will follow at the Florence Center at Noon.