SC State seeking first win of season at Morgan State Saturday

Mike Gillespie,

BALTIMORE, MD—The South Carolina State Bulldogs continue Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play this Saturday (Oct.6th) in a pivotal showdown with Morgan State at Hughes (10,001) Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

SERIES MEETING: The Bulldogs and Bears are meeting for the 40th time in a rivalry that began in 1971 when both schools became charter members of the MEAC. SC State holds a 31-7-1 lead in the series and has won 10 of the last 11 contests. The last time the two teams met SC State dominated with a 35-14 victory (Oct. 6th, 2017) over visiting Morgan State on ESPU.

THE COACHES: SC State’s Buddy Pough (SC State ’75) is in his 17th season as head coach at his alma mater and owns a 120-68 overall mark (94-57 MEAC). he is 10-2 against Morgan State. Morgan State’s Ernest T. Jones (Alcorn St. ’95) is in his first full-season as Bears head coach. he is 1-3 overall and is coaching his first contest against Pough and the Bulldogs.

LAST TIMEOUT: * SC State suffered another setback in a 31-16 defeat to league rival #13 N.C. A&T State Aggies on Thursday (Sept. 28th) at BB&T Stadium in Greensboro, NC. * Sophomore quarterback Tyrece Nick threw 5-of-16 for 90-yards, while rushing 19 carries for 47-yards. * Senior wide receiver Quan Caldwell caught two (2) passes for 81-yards. * Senior safety Kendric Gathers finished with a game-high 8 tackles, while freshman defensive back Decobie Bryant added seven (7) in the loss.

TOP BULLDOGS: SC STATE OFFENSE #3 So., QB Tyrece Nick (25-56-2, 50.0 pct.) for 356 yds., 81 rushes, 259 yds., 1TD); #9 r-Jr. QB Dawann Ford (2-12-3 (16.7 pct.) for 43 yds.; #18 r-So. RB Datron James (39 rushes, 104 yds.); #1 Jr. Wr De’Montrez Burroughs (6 recpts, 142 yds); #16 r-Fr. Will Vereen (5 rcpts., 71 yds.,); #58 r-Sr. OT Malik Mickle); #56 Sr., OG Robbie Stephenson; #17 r-Sr P Jerome Pettiway (25-1066, 42.6Avg). SC STATE DEFENSE #14 Fr. DB Decobie Durant 23T, 6A, 1.0 INT); LB #11 So Chad Gilchrist (22T, 8A, 2.5 Tfl); #45 Jr. LB Lane Jones (20T, 10A, 1 INT); #14 Fr. DB; #12 r-Fr. FS Jaylen Evans (19t, 4A, 2Tfl) #33 Grad SS Chris Adams (19T, 7A, 1inT).

Categories: Local Sports, Sports
Share

Related

Benedict hosts Virginia University of Lynchburg Sa...
Gamecock baseball visits Georgia Tech for Saturday...
USC implementing heat management plan for Missouri...
Bentley’s status in question, as Gamecocks h...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android