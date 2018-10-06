SC State seeking first win of season at Morgan State Saturday

BALTIMORE, MD—The South Carolina State Bulldogs continue Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play this Saturday (Oct.6th) in a pivotal showdown with Morgan State at Hughes (10,001) Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

SERIES MEETING: The Bulldogs and Bears are meeting for the 40th time in a rivalry that began in 1971 when both schools became charter members of the MEAC. SC State holds a 31-7-1 lead in the series and has won 10 of the last 11 contests. The last time the two teams met SC State dominated with a 35-14 victory (Oct. 6th, 2017) over visiting Morgan State on ESPU.

THE COACHES: SC State’s Buddy Pough (SC State ’75) is in his 17th season as head coach at his alma mater and owns a 120-68 overall mark (94-57 MEAC). he is 10-2 against Morgan State. Morgan State’s Ernest T. Jones (Alcorn St. ’95) is in his first full-season as Bears head coach. he is 1-3 overall and is coaching his first contest against Pough and the Bulldogs.

LAST TIMEOUT: * SC State suffered another setback in a 31-16 defeat to league rival #13 N.C. A&T State Aggies on Thursday (Sept. 28th) at BB&T Stadium in Greensboro, NC. * Sophomore quarterback Tyrece Nick threw 5-of-16 for 90-yards, while rushing 19 carries for 47-yards. * Senior wide receiver Quan Caldwell caught two (2) passes for 81-yards. * Senior safety Kendric Gathers finished with a game-high 8 tackles, while freshman defensive back Decobie Bryant added seven (7) in the loss.

TOP BULLDOGS: SC STATE OFFENSE #3 So., QB Tyrece Nick (25-56-2, 50.0 pct.) for 356 yds., 81 rushes, 259 yds., 1TD); #9 r-Jr. QB Dawann Ford (2-12-3 (16.7 pct.) for 43 yds.; #18 r-So. RB Datron James (39 rushes, 104 yds.); #1 Jr. Wr De’Montrez Burroughs (6 recpts, 142 yds); #16 r-Fr. Will Vereen (5 rcpts., 71 yds.,); #58 r-Sr. OT Malik Mickle); #56 Sr., OG Robbie Stephenson ; #17 r-Sr P Jerome Pettiway (25-1066, 42.6Avg). SC STATE DEFENSE #14 Fr. DB Decobie Durant 23T, 6A, 1.0 INT); LB #11 So Chad Gilchrist (22T, 8A, 2.5 Tfl); #45 Jr. LB Lane Jones (20T, 10A, 1 INT); #14 Fr. DB; #12 r-Fr. FS Jaylen Evans (19t, 4A, 2Tfl) #33 Grad SS Chris Adams (19T, 7A, 1inT).