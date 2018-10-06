USC implementing heat management plan for Missouri game Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High temperatures are expected for Saturday’s football game between South Carolina and Missouri at Williams-Brice Stadium, scheduled for a noon ET kickoff.

Temperatures during the game are expected to reach the low-to-mid 90s with sunny skies and little-to-no chance of precipitation.

With the predicted heat, USC Athletics will again implement its heat management plan, which includes additional misting fans, water bottle refilling stations and cooling locations throughout Williams-Brice Stadium.

There will be heightened awareness of EMS and game operations staff to help fans in need of assistance, including first-aid stations manned by doctors and nurses. An EMS bus will be parked in front of the Floyd Building on George Rogers Blvd. for fans experiencing medical issues outside of Williams-Brice Stadium.

Fans can also bring in one unopened bottle of water upon entry into the stadium. Those bottles can be refilled with water at stations throughout WBS.

Fans are encouraged to hydrate by drinking water prior to the game and wear breathable and light colored clothes.

If you see someone in the stadium that is experiencing heat stress, please help them by finding the nearest usher or security personnel or by texting “USC” along with the issue and location to 69050.

The game will be televised by the SEC Network and can also be heard on the Gamecock IMG Sports Network