Historical marker unveiling for Benjamin Mack House in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Sunday a Historical marker will be unveiled for the Benjamin Mack House in Richland County.

According to county officials, Mack , an unsung leader of the Civil Rights movement, will be recognized at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, with the unveiling of a historical marker at his former home in Ridgewood.

Benjamin Mack was the first president of the S.C. Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Working closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., he helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign. Mack was an educator, Ridgewood Baptist deacon and a precinct committeeman.

The marker was funded by the Richland County Conservation Commission as part of its effort to promote and protect Richland County’s historical legacy, say officials.