Lexington man killed in shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road around 9:30p.m.

Desmond Alonzo Jacori Bates,22, of Lexington, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.